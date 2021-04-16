Advertisement

Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger accused of unwanted sexual contact

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, the Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Lawmakers in the Idaho Senate have been told to monitor their health after a Senate staffer tested positive for COVID-19, but the Senate will continue operating. Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder said Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, that the staffer was infected by a family member outside the Statehouse and went to work Friday with no symptoms. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legislative ethics committee is investigating reports that Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger had what he called unconsented sexual contact with an adult volunteer.

Von Ehlinger is a Republican from Lewiston and denied the allegation to The Lewiston Tribune, calling it an embarrassment. Von Ehlinger’s attorney is former Lt. Gov. David Leroy and he said that the allegations are false but that an ethics committee would likely release the complaint soon. Under legislative rules, the House Ethics Committee is expected to hold a public hearing on the complaint.

Evidence and testimony can be presented and Von Ehligner could offer a defense.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Sawtooth National Forest camping rule changes

Latest News

Currently, only governors can call special sessions. Opponents say lawmakers calling special...
Idaho panel OKs plan for lawmakers to call special sessions
Mask mandate
Idaho House approves prohibition on mask mandates
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city...
Bill would require Legislature’s OK to spend COVID-19 funds
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Bills to defund Idaho GOP attorney general’s office are dead