Jerome soccer players sign NLIs with college programs

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A trio of boys soccer players signed their NLIs with college programs.

Alfredo Ortiz and Alex Lugo signed with Spokane Community College, while Jose Valenzuela is headed to Columbia Basin.

Ortiz, the reigning Great Basin Conference Player of the Year, also made the first-team all-state list as a striker.

Lugo, earned first-team all-conference honors for his work as a midfielder.

Jerome won back-to-back conference titles and all three helped the Tigers capture the second place trophy at the 2019 4A state tournament.

Now the boys prepare for the future in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

“I fell in love with their program, the campus was really nice, I love the city, it felt like home when I was there,” Lopez said.

“To me where it’s at in Washington, I think it’s really nice, the campus and everything there,” Lugo said. “I love the program.”

“It really reminded me a lot of the team here, the tactical and the campus,” Valenzuela added. “It was really a walkthrough place.”

Spokane and Columbia Basin compete in the same conference.

