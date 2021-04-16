Lloyd, Jeanette May

ELBA—Jeanette May Lloyd, 82, of Elba, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Jeanette was born May 21, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of Owen James and Florence Athalia Wiberg Lloyd. She was raised in Almo and went to grade school in Almo and high school in Malta. After high school, she attended University of Utah where she studied nursing for two years. She met and married Francis Freiburger. They lived in Rupert where they welcomed five children into the family. Following their divorce, she married Stan Lloyd – adding two more sons and four stepsons. Jeanette and Stan had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

While dedicating herself to raising her family, she also used her talents in bookkeeping on the family ranch and in her husband’s well-drilling business. After her children were grown, she began working in various jobs, her favorite being the summers she spent working for the United States Forest Service. She always taught the value of hard work and lived by the principles of her patriotism. Those that she impacted with her love have traveled broadly and helped truly make the world a better place.

Among her greatest joys was the time spent with her family watching college and professional football, especially her favorite teams, the Boise State Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the time she shared with her book club friends. She loved embroidery, doing crossword puzzles, and her early morning Bible study and devotions. She recently shared that she had read through the entire Bible every year for the past ten years. She was an incredible gardener, fierce game competitor and a warm, quirky soul that often knew the answers on her favorite trivia shows before the contestants.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, Stan Lloyd; her children, Stephen (Lee) Freiburger, Jeanne (Ronald) Roberts, Virginia (Bill) Kelley, Michael (Lara) Freiburger, John (Teri) Freiburger, Alan (Heidie) Lloyd, and Jordan (Susan) Lloyd; her stepsons, Thomas Lloyd, Larry (Vicky) Lloyd, Shane (Charise) Lloyd, and Todd (Karen) Lloyd; brothers, Merle (Charlotte) Lloyd and Michael (Betsy) Lloyd; as well as 22 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen “Jim” Lloyd and Florence Lloyd.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jeanette’s care team: Dr. Margo Saunders; nurse, Lacey; and her physical therapist, Maria. Your love and care touched her heart and blessed her last days.

Jeanette’s family and friends will be holding a celebration of her life in July to recognize the warmth of her spirit, the strength of her character, and the love we all share for her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.