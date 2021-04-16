Montana man severely injured by bear near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A bear mauled a Montana man causing him severe injuries near a campground just outside Yellowstone National Park.

The violent encounter happened Thursday afternoon in an area of timber near Bakers Hole Campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The campground was closed at the time. Investigators have been unable to interview the victim because of his injuries.

The West Yellowstone man was able to call 911 following the mauling and taken to a hospital in Idaho.

First responders saw the bear and described it as a grizzly bear, but that has not been confirmed.

