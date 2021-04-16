Advertisement

Montana man severely injured by bear near West Yellowstone

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming. Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)(Jim Urquhart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A bear mauled a Montana man causing him severe injuries near a campground just outside Yellowstone National Park.

The violent encounter happened Thursday afternoon in an area of timber near Bakers Hole Campground, about three miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana.

The campground was closed at the time. Investigators have been unable to interview the victim because of his injuries.

The West Yellowstone man was able to call 911 following the mauling and taken to a hospital in Idaho.

First responders saw the bear and described it as a grizzly bear, but that has not been confirmed.

