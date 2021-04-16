Mustard Seed ministries receives donation from Texas Roadhouse

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Mustard Seed Ministries received a donation of $6,073.29 on Friday.

Texas Roadhouse held a soft opening a few months ago for friends and family.

While all of the food was free those two nights, alcohol was not. All of the alcohol proceeds from the two nights were going to be donated to a local organization.

After tallying up all of the receipts, the Mustard Seed Ministries were able to receive $6,073.29.

Marvin Barnes from the Mustard Seed says this is going to be so helpful because they are still seeing a large number of people who are struggling to feed their families, and this will be able to help so many in the community.

“There are people out there who depend on the Mustard Seed and through people like matt and the Texas Roadhouse it allows us to put food in boxes and help the kids and the families in the Magic Valley,” said Barnes.

The Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse owner Matt Luckock says he is glad to make a difference for families in the area.

