Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl

Taryn Summers of Emmett was reporting missing earlier this week
Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMMETT, Idaho (KBOI) —Police believe they have found the body of a missing 8-year-old girl from Emmett. The young girl, Taryn Summers, was reported missing earlier this week. Official identification is pending.

Crime scene investigators searched a home and property along Airport Road in Emmett and found a body.

According to Gem County Sheriff, Donnie Wunder, “I can confirm that a body has been discovered, that body is pending identification, but it is believed to be that of 8-year-old Taryn Summers, a.k.a. Taryn Quinton.”

The sheriff’s office says a suspect was arrested in Ada County earlier on Thursday. The jail roster lists a Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett, that’s been booked on first-degree murder.

Officials say the two other missing children, 17-year-old Tristan Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers, have reportedly been in contact with officials and they are not believed to be in any danger.

We have a reporter in Emmett, we’ll bring you more details as they become available.

