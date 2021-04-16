Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl

EMMETT, Idaho (KBOI) —Police believe they have found the body of a missing 8-year-old girl from Emmett. The young girl, Taryn Summers, was reported missing earlier this week. Official identification is pending.

Crime scene investigators searched a home and property along Airport Road in Emmett and found a body.

According to Gem County Sheriff, Donnie Wunder, “I can confirm that a body has been discovered, that body is pending identification, but it is believed to be that of 8-year-old Taryn Summers, a.k.a. Taryn Quinton.”

The sheriff’s office says a suspect was arrested in Ada County earlier on Thursday. The jail roster lists a Connie Ann Smith, 54, of Emmett, that’s been booked on first-degree murder.

Officials say the two other missing children, 17-year-old Tristan Sexton and 14-year-old Taylor Summers, have reportedly been in contact with officials and they are not believed to be in any danger.

We have a reporter in Emmett, we’ll bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.