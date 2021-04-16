Advertisement

Teachers and school officials react to rejection of House Bill 354

“Utter disappointment, it was a gut-punching feeling”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — House Bill 354 was blocked in the Idaho Legislature earlier this week. The bill would fund teacher salaries in Idaho.

How are educators reacting?

“Utter disappointment, it was a gut-punching feeling,” said Instructional Coach in the Twin Falls School District Peggy Hoy.

Hoy said arguments referencing teaching a certain type of ideology in schools aren’t true. Chase Glorfield, a teacher at Kimberly High School, echoed these sentiments.

“There’s a huge disconnect and misconception between what happens in schools and what some legislators think happens in schools,” Glorfield said. “Teachers, they teach the standards and content that the Idaho State Board of Education directs them to teach.”

Many opponents of the bill say they are not against teachers and think the legislation needs to stop certain ideas from being taught.

Since the bill is part of the state education budget, some form of approval will need to be made.

“Not putting that forward puts us a little bit behind in our work,” said Cassia County School District Superintendent Jim Shank.

Shank said the Cassia School District doesn’t have any of the instructional issues talked about by opposing legislators, and he adds, “we’re not sure how that relates to the budget.”

As the joint budget committee goes back to rework a new deal, Hoy hopes teacher salary stays a priority, with a focus on the career ladder education bill passed last year.

“We already have a hard time getting our veteran teachers to stay in the profession and this career ladder was an attempt to keep them there and if they don’t focus on that then I’m very concerned that those teachers are going to leave the state,” Hoy said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Sawtooth National Forest camping rule changes

Latest News

FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
Montana man severely injured by bear near West Yellowstone
Emmet Idaho Missing Kids
St. Luke's explains if you contract COVID-19 between Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses to get the...
St. Luke's explains what to do if you contract COVID-19 between vaccine doses
Offer is need-based
College of Southern Idaho offering eight free summer credits