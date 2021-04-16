Valley’s Hodges signs with North Idaho College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Valley High School basketball player Railey Hodges signed with North Idaho College Friday morning.

The senior earned All-Canyon Conference honors in basketball this season as she helped the Vikings to a state tournament berth.

She was also Second Team All-Conference in volleyball.

Hodges said it’s rewarding to be able to play basketball past high school.

The Vikings will remember the people who pushed her along the way, like her fellow seniors Makenna Khotz and Bailey Stephens.

“Always the friendships, like the people that pushed you to be your best, like Makenna and Bailey, us three seniors always have played together since fourth grade, third grade.”

Hodges will study elementary education and hopes to be a third grade teacher, but before that, she hopes to play ball at a four-year school after her time in Coeur d’Alene.

