WENDELL—Richard Sparks Vander Jagt, Sr., 77, a resident of Lakeport, California, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at his son’s home in Wendell.

Burial with military honors will take place on a later date in the Sacramento Valley Veteran’s Cemetery in Dixon, California.

Local funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Wendell Chapel.