Advertisement

American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:40 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — An American astronaut and two Russians have returned to Earth after six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Soyuz space capsule carrying NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT) Saturday in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, said all three were feeling well after they were extracted from the capsule and began reacclimating to the pull of gravity.

The three had arrived at the orbiting laboratory complex on Oct. 14.

There now are seven people aboard the ISS: NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russians Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov arrived on April 9; Americans Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi, came aboard in November on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, the first ISS docking under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl

Latest News

FILE - In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke...
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
People gather in protest, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Minnesota mayor blasts police tactics to control protesters