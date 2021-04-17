Advertisement

ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash

Oregon man dies after tractor-trailers collide
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Police is looking for witnesses following a fatal crash on Interstate 84.

The crash happened around 11:30 Friday morning in Caldwell near milepost 29.

ISP says, 24-year old Jesus Gastelum Corrales of Glenns Ferry was headed east in a tractor-trailer, when he went over the median and crashed into another tractor-trailer. That driver, Clifford Dow, 34, of White City, Oregon, died at the scene.

Gastelum Corrales was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information, can call ISP Dispatch at 208-846-7500.

