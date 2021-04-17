Lyrid meteor shower of 2021 has begun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Stargazers are in for a treat for the next week as the 2021 Lyrid meteor shower has begun for the year. The shower lasts a total of nine days, with the peak occurring just before dawn each day.

According to College of Southern Idaho observatory coordinator Chris Anderson, the shower will be most prominent Thursday at 5 a.m. Anderson says the showers aren’t very big, just about 20 meteors an hour, but they can be quite the spectacle.

“So, the Lyrid’s have this ability to produce what are called fireballs, which is just an unusually bright meteor, and they can occasionally be bright enough that they’ll actually leave sort of a glowing contrail, a smoke trail in the sky that will linger for a few of seconds afterward,” says Anderson. “But those will be the rare ones, you’re not gonna see 20 of those per hour. So, you want to be out and just looking for as long as you can.”

Anderson says the meteors are as bright as the big dipper, so if you can see that, you’ll be able to see the meteors.

Also don’t look at any light, including your phone, for fifteen minutes to let your eyes adjust.

