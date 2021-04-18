Candlelight vigil held to honor Taryn Summers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday night in Emmett following the Thursday announcement by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office that the body discovered at a residence along Airport Road is believed to be that of eight-year-old Taryn Summers -- aka Taryn Quinton -- who had been reported as missing.

One by one, members of the community who attended the vigil went to the center of the gazebo at Bowman Memorial Park to share heartwarming memories.

Pastor Michael Hughes was among those who attended the service. He stated the turnout from locals reminds him of the strength and healing community members can provide each other when they come together.

“That’s one beautiful thing about this community, that the community is united and knit together,” said Hughes. “As difficult as this is, it doesn’t surprise me that everyone wants to come together, have a vigil, pray and seek the Lord for comfort in this time.”

One woman at the vigil said of her friend Taryn Summers “her smile could brighten up any room.”

