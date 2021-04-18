Salt Lake’s bats are too much for CSI in Saturday’s doubleheader

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho handed Salt Lake Community College their second loss of the season Friday but couldn’t stop the Bruins on Saturday.

Game 1: Salt Lake 11, CSI 1

Salt Lake only had eight hits but scored 11 runs with the help of five Golden Eagle errors. Hola Nakayama hit a three-run home run in the first inning to make it a 6-0 Bruin lead.

Sophia Stoddard and Sophia Bartholomew added doubles in the loss for CSI.

Game 2: Salt Lake 12, CSI 2

The Bruins broke things open with a six-run fourth inning. Savanna Montoya and Mackenzy Richins hit home runs in the inning for Salt Lake.

Maya Williams hit a solo home run for the Golden Eagles.

CSI is now 26-18 overall and 17-11 in conference play. The Golden Eagles, second in the Scenic West Conference standings, will travel to play at Snow College next week.

