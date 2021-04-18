Advertisement

Twin Falls earns split with Canyon Ridge on diamond, sports roundup

Minico falls to Idaho Falls in softball
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After the Canyon Ridge won Friday night’s baseball game against Twin Falls, 9-6, The Bruins won the crosstown matchup Saturday.

Twin Falls 8, Canyon Ridge 2

Twin Falls jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to Otho Savage’s performance on the mound for the Bruins.

Canyon Ridge scored two runs in the fifth inning to make Twin Falls sweat a little bit, but four insurance runs in the sixth solidified the Bruin victory.

Otho Savage threw a complete game, allowing just two runs

Tyler Horner went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and four RBI’s. Tai Walker went 2-for-3 and scored three runs.

Twin Falls is now 16-6 overall and 9-2 in Great Basin Conference play.

Canyon Ridge is now 5-3 in the conference and 12-6 overall.

SOFTBALL

Idaho Falls 9, Twin Falls 3

Sydney McMurdie went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Bruins, but Twin Falls left six runners on base in a 9-3 loss to Idaho Falls.

Twin Falls will play Mountain Home on Tuesday.

Idaho Falls 6, Minico 0

