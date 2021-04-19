Academic All-Star — Maisey Judd

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Maisey Judd from Oakley High School.

Maisey has a 3.52 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and is enrolled in or has completed multiple Dual Credit courses. She will graduate high school with a CNA certification.

She is actively involved in her community by repainting bleachers at the fairgrounds, pulling weeds and laying rock at the cemetery, cooking meals at the senior citizen center, and raking leaves at the city park. She also serves as President of a church youth group where she organizes many services projects to do as a group.

She is actively involved in basketball, volleyball, cross-country and cheer. Cheer and cross-country went to state. She also competes in many clubs and organization with livestock and equine. She was Oakley Pioneer Days Rodeo queen in 2020. With livestock, she is an active member of FFA and won Grand Champion Market Lamb and Grand Champion Showman. Other achievements include Homecoming Queen, Young Women’s Medallion, and an award for her tooled leather.

She plans to attend BYU-Idaho to become a Nurse Practitioner.

Congratulations Maisey Judd, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

