Bellevue Memorial Park poised for an upgrade

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Change is on the horizon for Bellevue Memorial Park.

The park, which has been around since the formation of the city will be getting a makeover in the coming months and years.

Last October, the Parks Committee and Mayor Ned Burns alerted citizens of a survey to decide what aspects of the park needed changing.

While not all survey results will be addressed, for financial or demand reasons, Mayor Burns says most simple items will.

Things like new plants, basketball nets, upgrades to the playground or even a pickleball court could be expected.

Mayor Burns says this system of gathering public opinion was the best way to make these decisions.

“It was very productive; I think it gives us a good vision to work towards for the next few years as we budget and look at some grant opportunities,” says Mayor Burns. “I cannot thank the 67 people who responded and the parks committee [enough] for all their fine work.”

At the next city council meeting, what Mayor Burns calls “big-ticket items,” like a new stage or even a skatepark will be discussed, to decide if they could be in the city’s budget.

For now, Mayor Burns just hopes to keep what he calls a great park functional for the foreseeable future.

