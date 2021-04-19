Advertisement

Grizzly mauling near Yellowstone kills backcountry guide

Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.
Yellowstone National Park. Image courtesy National Park Service.(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — A backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear just outside of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the man who had gone fishing alone died Saturday, two days after he was attacked by the bear in a forest several miles north of the park gateway town of West Yellowstone.

The bear was shot and killed last Friday after charging a group of game wardens and others investigating the attack. Officials say they are confident that the bear they killed is the one that attacked.

Officials say the male bear was probably defending a nearby moose carcass.

