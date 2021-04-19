Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill legalizing the production and transportation of hemp with up to 0.3% of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.

The Republican governor signed the bill Friday that makes Idaho the last state to do so. However, the new law does not allow selling to Idaho consumers hemp products containing any amount of THC.

Backers say the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and a hemp-derived extract called cannabidiol, or CBD, which is seen by many as a health aid.

Hemp products with low amounts of THC are not considered intoxicating.

