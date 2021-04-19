Kurt’s Pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic April 24

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you have been struggling to land a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, Saturday at Kurt’s Pharmacy vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone over the age of 16 can come to their walk-in vaccine clinic.

Of course, the vaccines are free, but if you have insurance bring your information so the pharmacy can bill them. Pharmacist Chris Johnson says, “just walk in, roll up your sleeve and get your shot.”

According to Johnson, they are just happy to help get the Magic Valley closer to leaving the pandemic behind us.

“Yeah, so demand has gone down a little bit. And we’re just hoping to get our town back to normal, get everybody to be able to start doing things again. So, we figured, if we get as many people as we can, we can speed that process up,” says Johnson. “When that first shot came out, we were really excited to start doing it. Yeah, we’ve just been giving out as many as we can since then. We’re glad to be able to help.”

Johnson says the clinic will have up to eight hundred vaccines available and hopes to get each and every shot into an arm.

