New attraction launches in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the weather warming up, vaccines being rolled out, and COVID cases falling across the Gem State people are looking to get outside. Here in Twin Falls, a new attraction recently launched, and it will add one more adventure for people to enjoy this Summer.

AWOL Adventure Sports have been offering getaway attractions to tourist and locals for about six-years. Everything from kayaks and zip lines to the newly added guided Pontoon Boat Tour, which started three weeks ago.

“Each of our boat tours holds up to eight people. We will allow up to twelve people if they are all at the same party, and so far we have had really good reviews on it. The tours have been booking out,” said Paul Melni, owner of AWOL Adventure Sports.

Guests get to enjoy a 90-minute excursion of the Snake River Canyon and all of its features up to the Pillar Falls. While on the trip Melni lets guests out of the boat at the Pillar Falls to do some exploring of the caves and area. He even gives them a little history lesson about the Perrine Bridge during the trip.

“The original bridge was privately owned and built. it was a toll bridge until 1940 when the government bought it. At the last point of them charging in 1939 it cost 60 cents to go across that bridge,” Melni said.

However, some guests on Sunday were more impressed with what was falling from the bridge.

“I liked seeing the base jumpers jumping off the bridge,” said Mark Broka of Idaho Falls, who was enjoying the boat ride on Sunday with his wife and kids.

This is the first season AWOL Adventure Sports has offered boat tours to customers. Melni wanted to launch the attraction last year, but some obstacles prevented that from happening.

“One of them was not being able to get a new boat motor in time, and the one we had on there was from the 70′s and smoked a lot,” Melni said.

He also said the COVID restrictions last year might have also prevented him from launching the attraction in 2020. However, it wasn’t too big of a blow for him because his kayak rentals were up 30 percent last year.

“You can’t get anymore socially distanced than being on a 14-foot kayak in the middle of a river,” Melni said.

Now that the attraction is up and running many of the people KMVT talked to on Sunday said that the tour is giving them a new appreciation for the area.

“Walking around the rocks, learning some history about the river that we didn’t know about before,” said Tara Broka.

Reservations are required for the Pontoon Boat Tours and they are currently offered three days a week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:30 am and 2:30 pm. The tours will be daily starting in June through September. Melni also said AWOL Adventure Sports will be launching guided Kayak & Boat Tours to Shoshone Falls in the upcoming months.

