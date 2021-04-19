Advertisement

One dead in Twin Falls structure fire

The fire is currently under investigation
Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around midnight Saturday, April 17., the Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at the 300 blocks of Fifth Avenue North.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a front room of the house was fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor reported to crews that a person may be inside the building.

Crews immediately began searching for occupants and found one person unconscious. Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which they did at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Twin Falls Fire Department will release more information when it becomes available.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

In Idaho to be considered recovered from COVID-19 a person must be alive 30 days after first...
South Central Health District clarifies what it takes to be recovered from COVID-19
Joshua Molina took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.(KMVT)
Twin Falls man back in court for the death of girlfriends daughter in 2017
One woman uses her personal experience to create a business that helps others.
Behind the Business: Ashlee & John's Swim School
AWOL Adventure Sports will be offering guided pontoon boat tours to guests this season.
New attraction launches in Twin Falls