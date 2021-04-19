One dead in Twin Falls structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around midnight Saturday, April 17., the Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire at the 300 blocks of Fifth Avenue North.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters found a front room of the house was fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor reported to crews that a person may be inside the building.

Crews immediately began searching for occupants and found one person unconscious. Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which they did at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Twin Falls Fire Department will release more information when it becomes available.

The name of the deceased has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.