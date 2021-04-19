Rupert Elks Lodge honors veterans with delayed Veteran’s Day brunch

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley veterans were able to make up for lost time Sunday morning as they gathered for the annual Veteran’s Day brunch at the Rupert Elks Lodge.

Last November, this event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving veterans disappointed to miss out on an event that means so much to them and their brothers and sisters in arms.

“It was kind of a bummer, you know. We wanted to be able to come and be with each other,” says Veterans Service Officer Chuck Driscoll. “A lot of events got canceled and this was one of the biggest ones. So, we’re just glad that they are willing to put it on now and take care of our people.”

David Norby, the National Veterans Affairs Chairman for the Elks club, says he is proud to offer the opportunity for his community to come together and share memories and reminisce about their shared experiences.

“I am a veteran, so this is my way to help them out. I mean, if you talk to a veteran they don’t talk about their stories,” says Norby. “We had a mission to do, that was the end of it, we did it. So, we don’t actually talk about it, unless someone comes up and asks and you might be lucky to hear a story.”

Although the event was delayed almost five months to the day, those who attended were just happy to once again be around those closest of friends.

“We’ve got a lot of good people and it’s really good to see them and see their smiles and see them be happy to be together again,” says Driscoll.

“It’s for the veterans to reminisce old times and try to pick up with the camaraderie that they have,” says Norby

