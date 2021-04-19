Senate fails to override governor’s veto on emergency powers

]BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate has failed to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate failed by one vote Monday to get the two-thirds threshold needed. Little had vetoed the bill Friday and said he planned to veto a similar House bill.

Supporters of the measures said the governor has too much power during emergencies. Opponents said the Legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis.

The Senate’s failure to override the veto is a blow to legislative leaders who made curbing the governor’s emergency power a priority this session.

