South Central Health District clarifies what it takes to be recovered from COVID-19

In Idaho to be considered recovered from COVID-19 a person must be alive 30 days after first testing positive(AP Images)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 several viewers have reached out to us regarding the number of people in Idaho who have recovered from the virus.

KMVT reached out to the South Central Public Health District to clarify what it takes to be considered recovered from the coronavirus.

Brianna Bodily with the health district says the South Central Health District doesn’t use the term recovered when reporting COVID-19 cases as to not confuse the community. She told us that according to the State of Idaho someone is considered recovered if they are still alive 30 days after first contracting COVID-19.

“In some cases, somebody is actually fully recovered in the typical definition, you know they’re home they have no more side effects or symptoms. They feel back to normal again before that 30 days but they won’t be considered recovered until they hit that 30-day mark.”

She added that people end up with symptoms for months and month, referred to as long-haulers, would be considered recovered even with symptoms because they no longer test positive for COVID-19 even with long-lasting symptoms.

