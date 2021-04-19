Advertisement

Twin Falls man back in court for the death of girlfriends daughter in 2017

Joshua Molina took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.(KMVT)
Joshua Molina took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.(KMVT)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls man jury trial related to the death of an infant, is to begin April 19.

The first part of the day will be jury selection and it could go all day. The trial is slated to last two weeks.

Joshua E. Molina,35 was charged with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter in 2017.

Molina was tried in early 2020 and the result was a hung jury.

Original story:

A Twin Falls man whose March jury trial, related to the death of an infant, concluded with a hung jury is set to be tried on remaining charges in October.

Joshua E. Molina, 35, was tried in March on charges of first degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to the 2017 death of 20-month-old Lyryk Altom. The jury found Molina guilty of one felony injury to a child charge and a lesser misdemeanor injury to a child charge.

The courts held a status conference Wednesday morning. It set Molina’s jury trial start date as Oct. 13. Molina will be retried on the remaining first degree murder and two felony injury to a child charges.

Amanda Dunlap, the mother of the girl who died, also faces a first degree murder charge and several injury to a child charges. Her next status conference is scheduled for August.

KMVT covered Molina’s multi-week jury trial in March.

The charges stem following the death of the infant girl in October 2017. On Oct. 8, 2017, Lyryk was taken to St Luke’s Magic Valley. Twin Falls Police responded for a report of an infant in distress. The child was flown to a Boise hospital but died several days later on the Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

In Idaho to be considered recovered from COVID-19 a person must be alive 30 days after first...
South Central Health District clarifies what it takes to be recovered from COVID-19
Twin Falls Fire Department Engine
One dead in Twin Falls structure fire
One woman uses her personal experience to create a business that helps others.
Behind the Business: Ashlee & John's Swim School
AWOL Adventure Sports will be offering guided pontoon boat tours to guests this season.
New attraction launches in Twin Falls