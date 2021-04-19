Twin Falls man back in court for the death of girlfriends daughter in 2017

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls man jury trial related to the death of an infant, is to begin April 19.

The first part of the day will be jury selection and it could go all day. The trial is slated to last two weeks.

Joshua E. Molina,35 was charged with the death of his girlfriend’s daughter in 2017.

Molina was tried in early 2020 and the result was a hung jury.

Original story:

A Twin Falls man whose March jury trial, related to the death of an infant, concluded with a hung jury is set to be tried on remaining charges in October.

Joshua E. Molina, 35, was tried in March on charges of first degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to the 2017 death of 20-month-old Lyryk Altom. The jury found Molina guilty of one felony injury to a child charge and a lesser misdemeanor injury to a child charge.

The courts held a status conference Wednesday morning. It set Molina’s jury trial start date as Oct. 13. Molina will be retried on the remaining first degree murder and two felony injury to a child charges.

Amanda Dunlap, the mother of the girl who died, also faces a first degree murder charge and several injury to a child charges. Her next status conference is scheduled for August.

KMVT covered Molina’s multi-week jury trial in March.

The charges stem following the death of the infant girl in October 2017. On Oct. 8, 2017, Lyryk was taken to St Luke’s Magic Valley. Twin Falls Police responded for a report of an infant in distress. The child was flown to a Boise hospital but died several days later on the Oct. 14.

