As President Biden goes back and forth on border policy, refugees wait in limbo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the weekend, President Biden went back and forth over his decision whether to increase the annual migrant refugee cap from the historic low of 15,000 from the Trump era.

These decisions are more than just political and affect real people, even here in Twin Falls.

“It’s very sad,” says College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program (CSIRP) Director Zeze Rwasama, “But I know the American values are to help. I know it’s about time, and I have hope that America will make the best decision about the refugee program they can. And they can do it very soon.”

As the Director of the CSIRP, Rwasama oversees the program that has helped over 2500 refugees find a home in Twin Falls. The program assimilates refugees by providing a translator, teaching English, housing migrants for up to six months, and assisting in job searches.

Since the inception of the program in 1980, CSIRP has been the only provider of refugee-specific services in South-Central Idaho and has brought more than $3 million into the local economy by way of federal refugee assistance programs. The more refugees allowed into the country, the more that can make it to Twin Falls, continuing to help stimulate the economy and fill jobs in the growing city. However, the number of migrant refugees in the area has dropped steeply since the Trump-era caps began decreasing yearly, according to officials.

Rwasama hopes to see President Biden follow through on his promise to increase the cap to his campaign suggestion of 62,500. According to Rwasama, this would mean the world to many refugee families here in the area.

“I know here, it’s a family of three, a single mom who came and left two of her kids in the refugee camp, and these kids are under the age of 12,” says Rwasama. “She’s here hoping that one day she will be reunited with her kids.”

Legislative officials will continue to debate the management of the border, but for now, border officials and refugees await presidential action.

“I think the leaders of this country who are making these decisions should put themselves in those shoes,” says Rwasama. “Think for a minute, ‘[what] if it was me, my baby, my children.’”

Rwasama says that the refugees that have made a home in Twin Falls are so grateful to the community around them. He says to show their gratitude, CSIRP hosts an annual Global Refugee Day celebration. Last year’s event was canceled but this year the celebration is scheduled for June 18th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.