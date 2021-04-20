Advertisement

Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break

Castleford schools will be closed today due to a water main break
Castleford schools will be closed today due to a water main break(WBKO)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Castleford City Clerk, the city is under a boil order until further notice due to a main water line break.

You should use bottled water or boil tap water in order to avoid potentially becoming I’ll. Tap water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute in order to be safe.

Castleford School District will not have school tomorrow, April 20, 2021, due to a broken water line in town. There...

Posted by Castleford School District on Monday, April 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

New research shows Idaho has seen a 290% increase n the number of flood prone properties
Idaho’s flood risk is being drastically underreported
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border proposal has some support, and issues
The South Central Public Health District says anyone alive 30 days after testing positive for...
South Central Health District explains how Idaho records recovered patients of COVID-19
Legislation introduced to further protect Idahoans Second Amendment rights