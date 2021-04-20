Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Castleford City Clerk, the city is under a boil order until further notice due to a main water line break.

You should use bottled water or boil tap water in order to avoid potentially becoming I’ll. Tap water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute in order to be safe.

Castleford School District will not have school tomorrow, April 20, 2021, due to a broken water line in town. There... Posted by Castleford School District on Monday, April 19, 2021

