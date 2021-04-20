Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Castleford City Clerk, the city is under a boil order until further notice due to a main water line break.
You should use bottled water or boil tap water in order to avoid potentially becoming I’ll. Tap water should be brought to a full rolling boil for one minute in order to be safe.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.