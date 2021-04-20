Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Cattle in central Oregon are again showing up dead under strange circumstances.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Tuesday that over the past three months, seven animals have been found mutilated on ranch land.

The cases in Crook County call to mind similar mutilated cattle in 2019 in Harney County, as well as cases in Wasco, Umatilla, Wheeler and Lake counties in recent years.

The sheriffs from several of those counties are trying to coordinate and share information. In most cases, the dead animal’s sex organs, tongue or eyes are cut away cleanly and there is no blood at the scene.

