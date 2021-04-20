Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho program prepares students for in-demand dental career option

From Learning to Leading: CSI Dental Assistant program
From Learning to Leading: College of Southern Idaho Dental Assistant Program
From Learning to Leading: College of Southern Idaho Dental Assistant Program
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of teeth cleaning, you probably think of a dentist; but, there are more professionals involved when it comes to running a dental office.

Dental assistants are key members of any dental care team.

“Dental assistants are those second set of hands,” said the College of Southern Idaho’s Dental Assistant Program Director Tonja Bowcut. “They make sure the procedures go much more smoothly.”

In addition to providing that extra set of hands, Bowcut says dental assistants put patients at ease.

CSI provides a three-semester program, which has garnered statewide recognition for those interested in the field.

“When they [students] have CSI and some of those credentials on their resume, the offices generally pay attention to that,” Bowcut said.

This is a field that is in high demand, as well, not only in Idaho but nationwide.

“There are actually more positions available than we have qualified assistants to fill,” Bowcut said.

Traits that lend themselves to a successful career as a dental assistant include those who “have a soft spot” according to Bowcut. She adds this field “maybe for a person who is very compassionate, but doesn’t themselves in a traditional healthcare role.”

More information on CSI’s Dental Assistant program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck...
Governor drops bison plan, says he’s protecting ranchers
Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Fuel demand recently hit 8.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in more than a year.
Idaho gas prices inch higher, U.S. average holds steady
Castleford schools will be closed today due to a water main break
Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break