College of Southern Idaho program prepares students for in-demand dental career option

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think of teeth cleaning, you probably think of a dentist; but, there are more professionals involved when it comes to running a dental office.

Dental assistants are key members of any dental care team.

“Dental assistants are those second set of hands,” said the College of Southern Idaho’s Dental Assistant Program Director Tonja Bowcut. “They make sure the procedures go much more smoothly.”

In addition to providing that extra set of hands, Bowcut says dental assistants put patients at ease.

CSI provides a three-semester program, which has garnered statewide recognition for those interested in the field.

“When they [students] have CSI and some of those credentials on their resume, the offices generally pay attention to that,” Bowcut said.

This is a field that is in high demand, as well, not only in Idaho but nationwide.

“There are actually more positions available than we have qualified assistants to fill,” Bowcut said.

Traits that lend themselves to a successful career as a dental assistant include those who “have a soft spot” according to Bowcut. She adds this field “maybe for a person who is very compassionate, but doesn’t themselves in a traditional healthcare role.”

More information on CSI’s Dental Assistant program can be found here.

