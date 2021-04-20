Girls from across the Magic Valley to compete in Distinguished Young Women

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Girls from across the Magic Valley have been preparing for their Distinguished Young Women competition, which is Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship pageant for girls in 11th grade.

The girls prepare for 6 weeks before the competition where they will compete in self-expression, talent, interview, academics, and fitness.

Two girls will win the regional competition and move on to the state pageant.

The co-chair of the program says the girls gain a lot from participating in the program.

“The girls learn how to interview, they learn how to express themselves on stage work together as a team, the girls become life long friends, it’s really a growth experience for these girls,” said Paula Weeks, the co-chair.

There are 27 girls competing.

The competition is Tuesday and Wednesday night at Buhl High School at 6:30 pm.

Magic Valley’s DYW Program will be held on April 20th and 21st at Buhl High School at 6:30. For online viewing option, go to https://mps.ticketspice.com/distinguished-young-women-of-magic-valley Posted by Magic Valley's Distinguished Young Women (Junior Miss) Scholarship Program on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.