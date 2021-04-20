Idaho gas prices inch higher, U.S. average holds steady

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho gas prices are once again on the move, albeit slightly. According to AAA, the state average was up two cents this week, the result of rising fuel demand and climbing crude oil prices.

Idaho is one of 16 states that saw prices fluctuate by a penny or two this week, while 27 state averages held steady.

“Continued roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine has given some folks a touch of spring fever, especially with the recent news from the CDC that fully-vaccinated persons can travel in the United States at a fairly low risk to their health,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “That optimism translates into more travel activity and more fill-ups, which puts upward pressure on gas prices.”

Today, Idaho’s state average sits at $3.09, which is two cents more than a week ago and nine cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $2.87, which is a penny more than a week ago but a penny less than a month ago. Idaho currently ranks 8th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

