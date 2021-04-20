Advertisement

Idaho gas prices inch higher, U.S. average holds steady

Increase based on rising fuel demand, crude oil prices
Fuel demand recently hit 8.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in more than a year.
Fuel demand recently hit 8.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in more than a year.(KFYR-TV)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho gas prices are once again on the move, albeit slightly. According to AAA, the state average was up two cents this week, the result of rising fuel demand and climbing crude oil prices.

Idaho is one of 16 states that saw prices fluctuate by a penny or two this week, while 27 state averages held steady.

“Continued roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine has given some folks a touch of spring fever, especially with the recent news from the CDC that fully-vaccinated persons can travel in the United States at a fairly low risk to their health,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “That optimism translates into more travel activity and more fill-ups, which puts upward pressure on gas prices.”

Today, Idaho’s state average sits at $3.09, which is two cents more than a week ago and nine cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $2.87, which is a penny more than a week ago but a penny less than a month ago. Idaho currently ranks 8th in the country for the most expensive fuel.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Castleford schools will be closed today due to a water main break
Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break
New research shows Idaho has seen a 290% increase n the number of flood prone properties
Idaho’s flood risk is being drastically underreported
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border proposal has some support, and issues