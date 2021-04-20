Advertisement

Idaho’s flood risk is being drastically underreported

“The problem is, a lot of those maps are five, ten, 15, even 40 years old.”
New research shows Idaho has seen a 290% increase n the number of flood prone properties
New research shows Idaho has seen a 290% increase n the number of flood prone properties(Jordan Rodenberger/KTVF)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we continue into spring and Idaho sees the spring runoff, Idaho flood risk is being drastically underreported.

Idaho has had the 4th highest increase in flood-prone properties nationwide. New research done by Quote Wizard shows there is a 290 percent increase in the number of flood-prone properties in the Gem State with Twin Falls currently showing 571 FEMA estimated flood-prone properties, but new findings show that number should be 2,398. In Jerome FEMA currently only estimates four flood-prone properties but it should be 1 thousand two.

One current issue is flood insurance uses FEMA maps which can be outdated.

“The problem is, a lot of those maps are 5, 10, 15, even 40 years old. And they don’t reflect the realities of climate change. They’re not reflecting the constant flooding that we’re seeing, where we’re seeing these 100-year floods that are now happening every five or every 10 years.”

He added that as FEMA updates their maps and re-calculates the number of flood-prone properties in Idaho it could mean an increase in the cost of flood insurance.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

Castleford schools will be closed today due to a water main break
Castleford School District to resume classes April 21 following main water break
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Move Oregon’s Border proposal has some support, and issues
The South Central Public Health District says anyone alive 30 days after testing positive for...
South Central Health District explains how Idaho records recovered patients of COVID-19
Legislation introduced to further protect Idahoans Second Amendment rights