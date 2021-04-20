Idaho’s flood risk is being drastically underreported

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we continue into spring and Idaho sees the spring runoff, Idaho flood risk is being drastically underreported.

Idaho has had the 4th highest increase in flood-prone properties nationwide. New research done by Quote Wizard shows there is a 290 percent increase in the number of flood-prone properties in the Gem State with Twin Falls currently showing 571 FEMA estimated flood-prone properties, but new findings show that number should be 2,398. In Jerome FEMA currently only estimates four flood-prone properties but it should be 1 thousand two.

One current issue is flood insurance uses FEMA maps which can be outdated.

“The problem is, a lot of those maps are 5, 10, 15, even 40 years old. And they don’t reflect the realities of climate change. They’re not reflecting the constant flooding that we’re seeing, where we’re seeing these 100-year floods that are now happening every five or every 10 years.”

He added that as FEMA updates their maps and re-calculates the number of flood-prone properties in Idaho it could mean an increase in the cost of flood insurance.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.