Legislation introduced to further protect Idahoans Second Amendment rights

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday legislation was introduced in the Idaho state legislature to further protect Idahoans Second Amendment Rights.

Senator Todd Lakey (R) of District 12 introduced SB 1205 to the Senate Affairs Committee Monday afternoon.

He stated the bill builds upon, without resetting, the actions taken by the Idaho legislature in 2014, under the Idaho Federal Firearms, Magazine, and Register Ban Enforcement Act, which prohibited local officials from being ordered to enforce federal actions contrary to the Idaho Constitution.

The new bill seeks to protect the rights of Idaho citizens, regarding new federal executive orders, by prohibiting Idaho government entities from enforcing or supporting the enforcement of new federal actions, regarding firearms and firearm accessories and components that violate the Idaho Constitution

President Joe Biden recently announced six executive actions for curbing gun violence

The bill was voted on and will head to the Senate floor with a due pass recommendation.

