Mass shootings are less likely in states with high gun ownership rates

Law enforcement trainer weighs-in on gun ownership debate
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Idaho, over three percent of residents own a gun, which is the sixth-highest rate in the United States. Some Idahoans attribute higher gun ownership with a lower possibility for mass shooting events.

“For an armed citizens to be effective, they have to be present,” said Ballis. “They have to actually be armed and carry their firearm. They have to be willing to confront that assailant and they have to win that fight, as well.”

Law enforcement trainer Morgan Ballis does not view the presence of armed citizens as a preventative measure, but rather one which could result in fewer lives lost should an active assailant event take place.

“What we see is a case where having an armed citizen can mitigate or reduce the number of casualties, but it’s not a guarantee,” he said.

“The top 10 states in terms of gun ownership rate nationwide accounted for under nine percent of mass shooting incidents in 2019. Four of those ten states, including Idaho, had zero.

With gun debates reignited after recent high-profile shootings, some have called for tighter firearms restrictions.

“Law enforcement in some states have come out against constitutional carry thinking it will lead to more gun violence,” said Ballis. “There’s more research that needs to be done in this area, but the current research indicates that’s simply not true.

Data suggests those with concealed carry weapons permits are more likely to follow other laws, as well.

“We even see a correlation between those who have CCW permits and reduced traffic violations because they are holding themselves more responsible,” said Ballis.

Ballis stressed that without universal definitions for terms like gun violence or mass shootings, one has to be very careful about where they are looking up data on the internet.

