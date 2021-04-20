Move Oregon’s Border proposal has some support, and issues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A group from Oregon wants to become part of a greater Idaho, by asking legislators from both states to consider redrawing the state boundaries. KMVT took a look to see what type of support the proposal has.

The group called Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho wants the Gem State to absorb a good portion of Oregon, due to their belief that the needs of the conservative rural residents are being dominated by the liberal urban centers in the northwest part of the state.

“There is a different culture, a different economy, geography. People should not be governed by one system that is geared toward the urban,” said Keaton Ems, who is a spokesman for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho. “This idea of moving these counties is like okay we are not going to get representation in Salem. They are getting denied access to resources and needs in Salem that Boise would be more aligned to address.

The move would require Idaho to absorb about three-fourths of Oregon, but it would only be a small portion of the state’s population. Ems said the majority of the population lives in urban areas.

“But as far a population goes about 800,000 citizens out of the 4.2 million that are in Oregon,” Ems said.

The group has a six-part process for making the proposal into a reality. The moves include everything from rural Oregonians collecting signatures to get Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho on their county ballot or convincing county commissioners to put a question on the ballot, to convincing the state legislatures to make a compact with the other state and pass it. The final part would be getting Congress to approve it.

Ems said about 18 counties and three partial counties would be part of the move, and according to the group’s website, roughly ten counties placed or have plans to place the proposal on the county ballot as an initiative on May 18. In the Jefferson County November vote, 51% of voters supported the measure, and in Union County, 52% of voters supported it. However in Wallowa County, 49.5 of voters supported the measure and in Douglas County, it was 43%.

Rep.Ilana Rubel of the Idaho State Legislature said the proposal is an interesting one because the group would have to get the approval of both states, and she would be surprised if Oregon would hand over a substantial part of its land to Idaho.

“I don’t think Idaho would want to sign away huge amounts of its land,” Rubel said.

She also said also says she finds the proposal a little disturbing.

“Not so healthy for our democracy going forward that people are so unwilling to engage that they will completely change state borders rather than talk to each other,” she said.

The minimum wage for non-urban counties in Oregon is $11.50, compared to $7.25 in Idaho, but Ems said only 7% of Oregonians make minimum wage.

“So if you take 7% of the 800,000 in the rural counties it not very many people that make minimum wage,” Ems said. “If their employer decided to take them down on minimum wage their employer is also going to have a less strict corporate tax structure as well the owner is going to be making a different amount.

He also said Idaho’s conservative beliefs and low taxes would benefit its Oregonians and businesses, as well as Idaho. According to Nerdwallet Idaho’s 2021 income tax rate is between Idaho 1.125%-6.925%, and Oregon’s is between 4.75%-9.9%. The annual taxes on a $217,500 home In Idaho are around $1,492, compared to $2,116 in Oregon per WalletHub.

“It would change our tax base having 800,000 more people paying income tax, and sales tax, and property taxes, and all of those things,” said Connie Stopher, Exec. Dir. of the Southern Idaho Economic Development. “But again does that factor into a net positive probably not because you still have to pay for services for all of those people.”

The group said it could take up to ten years before the proposal becomes are a reality and there is still a lot of things to work out, but they don’t see the move as a divisive one.

“I think it calms the temperature a lot. I think we come down and say, “You go do you. We will go do us’,” Ems said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.