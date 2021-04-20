Advertisement

New version of Idaho ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban advances

Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)
Idaho State Capitol building in Boise (Source: KMVT)(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has advanced a measure that would outlaw nearly all abortions in conservative Idaho by banning them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The legislation makes providing an abortion to a woman whose embryo has detectible cardiac activity punishable by up to five years in prison, and it would allow the woman who receives the abortion to sue the provider.

It passed the Republican-led committee Tuesday and goes to the full Senate. It’s already cleared the House.

The bill has exceptions for rape, incest or medical emergency.

What passed was a revised version that eliminates wording that could have led to the prosecution of health care providers for performing any abortion.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger investigated for rape allegations. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
Police investigating rape allegations against Idaho lawmaker
Little had vetoed the bill Friday and said he planned to veto a similar House bill
Senate fails to override governor’s veto on emergency powers
Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp
Idaho Gov. signs bill allowing growing, transport of hemp
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse looms over the snowcovered foothills in Idaho's capitol city...
Ethics panel to eye rape complaint against Idaho lawmaker