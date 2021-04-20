Advertisement

Police investigating rape allegations against Idaho lawmaker

Idaho Rep. Von Ehlinger investigated for rape allegations. (Von Ehlinger via Idaho.Gov)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department is investigating a rape allegation made against an Idaho lawmaker.

Police spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed Monday that the department has an open investigation into the allegations made by a legislative staffer against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston.

Von Ehlinger has denied the allegations, saying the encounter in March was consensual.

A legislative ethics committee announced last week that its members unanimously found probable cause to hold a public hearing on the matter.

Williams says detectives work closely with FACES of Hope, a support center for sexual assault victims, on these types of investigations.

