South Central Community Action Partnership to host empty bowls fundraiser

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South Central Community Action Partnership is holding their 12th annual empty bowls fundraiser on April 27th.

The empty bowls fundraiser is in effort to help raise awareness towards hunger in the magic valley.

South Central Community Action Partnership helps distribute food to food pantries all across southern Idaho, and the money raised at empty bowls will help them with their efforts.

The fundraiser is at a new location this year, the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.

“I was looking at numbers last week and the demand is still pretty high, not as much as it was a year ago, but way higher than it was 2 years ago,” said Randy Wastradowski at SCCAP. “So still a pretty high demand for food with all the changes and everything going on.”

The fundraiser is at 6:30 p.m. on April 27. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds merchant building 3.

