Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl

EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) -- The body of 8-year-old Taryn Summers was found inside a black trash bag inside a vehicle in Emmett, newly released court documents allege.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Connie Smith reported her 8-year-old grandaughter missing on April 12 and told a deputy that Taryn defecated on the carpet and used her hands to smear the feces into the carpet. The PCA says Smith, the same day, carried a sleeping Summers from her black Lexus inside her home and into a bedroom where she needed to stay due to the punishment.

The deceased victim is believed to be Summers, who had her name blackened out in the PCA document other than the first letter “T.”

On April 14, the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue arrived at the property and searched the outside of the home with live scent and cadaver sniffing dogs, but no positive results were made.

The PCA says a second search was made at the property, and the young girl’s body was found inside a black trash bag, on the floorboard in the second-row seating area. During an autopsy, officials say Summers had vomit on her shirt and in her hair, not feces.

The vehicle is registered to her son, David Eugene Summers, the PCA states.

During the initial investigation, “the information provided to law enforcement was Connie did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle,” the PCA states.

Smith, once booked into the Ada County Jail on a first-degree murder warrant, is now charged with felony failure to notify a death and felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. On Monday, a judge set Smith’s bail at $800,000 and scheduled her preliminary hearing for May 3.

“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” the judge said. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation could be severe.”

If Smith is able to post bail, she will be required 24/7 GPS monitoring and may not leave the area.

