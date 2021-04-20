Advertisement

US warns against travel to 80% of world due to coronavirus

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The State Department on Monday urged Americans reconsider any international travel they may have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world’s countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States hasn’t had a global advisory warning against international travel since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

The advice issued by the department isn’t a formal global advisory. Instead, it says the State Department will start using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards as it prepares health and safety guidelines for individual countries. Because of those standards, about 80% of countries will be classified as “Level 4” or “do not travel.”

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

The department did not reveal which countries will fall under which category. That will become known as guidance is issued individually for each country in the coming week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends U.S. citizens reconsider all travel abroad,” it said.

The department said the new classifications don’t necessarily reflect changes in the countries’ health situations, but rather an adjustment in the criteria on which it bases the alerts.

The State Department’s assessments for COVID-19 include infection rates as well as the availability of local testing and treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead

Latest News

Emmett girl's body found in trash bag inside car.
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
The body of 8-year-old Taryn Summers was found inside a black trash bag inside a vehicle in...
Update on the death of 8-year-old Gem County girl
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson have been missing since Sunday. An Amber Alert was...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Are mass shootings less likely in states with high gun ownership rates?
Mass shootings are less likely in states with high gun ownership rates
The competition is Tuesday and Wednesday night at Buhl High School.
Girls from across the Magic Valley to compete in Distinguished Young Women