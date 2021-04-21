City hopes new traffic signal will reduce accidents at intersection

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Over the next two months, contractors with the city of Twin Falls will be working on a project to help reduce traffic accidents in town.

A traffic signal is being installed at the corner of Falls Avenue and Madrona Street, due to increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the intersection, and its proximity to nearby schools.

The city’s population has grown about 2 percent every year over the past few years, and a traffic study revealed that there have been about 10 accidents at the intersection over the past five years. None of them were fatal but a pedestrian was hit in one of them.

“The biggest issue that signals help with is left-turn accidents. Those are the problem accidents that actually cause injuries because they get T-boned,” said Jesse Schuerman who is a staff engineer for the City of Twin Falls.

The project is expected to be finished in May, and will cost the city nearly $500,000.

During the upgrade, drivers should expect intermittent lane closured and changing traffic patterns.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.