CSI volleyball player signs with Idaho State University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Twin Falls High School graduate and current CSI standout, is taking her talents across the state.

Taylor Burnham inked with Idaho State University Volleyball Monday afternoon.

In two years at CSI, she earned Region 18 honors in both seasons. The sophomore ranked fourth in the conference in kills per set with three and seventh in digs per set with 3.10.

Now, Burnham heads to ISU where she’ll reunite with some familiar faces, Sean Garvin who played at CSI and Kennedee Tracy from Burley.

“I really like it’s really close and I really love the team, I have played with Kennedee and I have played with Sean and everything and I am excited to go play with people I’ve played before,” Burnham exclaimed. “I am excited for the coaching and the atmosphere they have up there, so.”

The Bengals compete in the Big Sky Conference, they look to improve upon a 4-14 season in the fall. With Burnham’s abilities as an outside hitter and defensive presence, she’ll definitely give them a boost.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.