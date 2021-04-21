Disturbing trend on the social media platform TikTok

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rumors of a disturbing trend are moving around the social media app, TikTok.

Users of the app are warning of a video that has passed around suggesting this Saturday, April 24. will be ‘national sexual assault and rape day.’

TikTok has released a statement regarding the alleged movement on the platform.

“The supposed trend being reported upon is abhorrent and would be a direct violation of our community guidelines... Our safety team remains vigilant and would remove any such content.”

Putting you first, KMVT spoke with a local advocacy group, Voices Against Violence (VAV), about how you can stay safe.

“I would also suggest to the public that if you hear of any ill intentions for that day, report it,” says VAV Director Donna Graybill. “I think that we all have the opportunity to intervene, and we could all be bystanders, or we can put an end to violence.”

VAV Offers many events to assist the community in feeling safe. For example, Monday they will be hosting a free self-defense class, registration is available through their Facebook page.

