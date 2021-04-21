Advertisement

Bellevue horses changing lives

Swiftsure Ranch offers equine therapy to encourage the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children and adults with all types of challenges
Equine Therapy is offered at Swiftsure Ranch.
Equine Therapy is offered at Swiftsure Ranch.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Swiftsure Ranch in Bellevue is a 191-acre therapeutic ranch. They provide an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to engage in equine therapy.

“This constitutes horses who help people with all of their various diagnosis, mental or physical health problems,” said Executive Director Paul Bennett.

In a normal year, up to 110 riders visit the ranch every week, each with an individualized program to suit their needs. Bennett believes there are three commonly seen benefits from therapeutic riding: strength, freedom and connection.

Running such an operation — at no expense to those participating — is costly, however.

“We have an enormous amount of infrastructure,” Bennett said. “The property takes about a million dollars to run.”

Their Swiftsure Derby fundraiser — a play on the Kentucky Derby featuring the farm’s horses — aims to lighten the financial load.

One girl participating in a program is Bella. Her horse in the Swiftsure Derby is #4 Kate. The key to her horse’s Swiftsure Derby training regimen is twofold.

“Trotting and walking,” said Bella.

“The Derby helps us raise money for our equines who carry an unimaginable load every day with everyone’s problems,” Bennett said. “People come and leave their problems with the horses, so the horses carry that weight every single day for us.”

More information on Swiftsure Ranch’s 2021 Swiftsure Derby can be found here

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices

Latest News

From Learning to Leading: College of Southern Idaho Dental Assistant Program
College of Southern Idaho program prepares students for in-demand dental career option
FILE - In an April 24, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison stand in a pen on the Fort Peck...
Governor drops bison plan, says he’s protecting ranchers
Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Cattle in Oregon again found dead amid strange circumstances
Fuel demand recently hit 8.9 million barrels per day, the highest level in more than a year.
Idaho gas prices inch higher, U.S. average holds steady