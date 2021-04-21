Bellevue horses changing lives

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Swiftsure Ranch in Bellevue is a 191-acre therapeutic ranch. They provide an opportunity for children and adults with disabilities to engage in equine therapy.

“This constitutes horses who help people with all of their various diagnosis, mental or physical health problems,” said Executive Director Paul Bennett.

In a normal year, up to 110 riders visit the ranch every week, each with an individualized program to suit their needs. Bennett believes there are three commonly seen benefits from therapeutic riding: strength, freedom and connection.

Running such an operation — at no expense to those participating — is costly, however.

“We have an enormous amount of infrastructure,” Bennett said. “The property takes about a million dollars to run.”

Their Swiftsure Derby fundraiser — a play on the Kentucky Derby featuring the farm’s horses — aims to lighten the financial load.

One girl participating in a program is Bella. Her horse in the Swiftsure Derby is #4 Kate. The key to her horse’s Swiftsure Derby training regimen is twofold.

“Trotting and walking,” said Bella.

“The Derby helps us raise money for our equines who carry an unimaginable load every day with everyone’s problems,” Bennett said. “People come and leave their problems with the horses, so the horses carry that weight every single day for us.”

More information on Swiftsure Ranch's 2021 Swiftsure Derby can be found here

