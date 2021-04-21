Advertisement

House overrides Idaho governor’s veto on emergency powers

House voted to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the...
House voted to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE (AP) - The Republican-dominated House on Wednesday voted to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s power to respond to emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers voted 48-19 to attain the two-thirds threshold needed to override the veto and send the measure to the Senate.

Its fate in the Senate is uncertain as lawmakers there on Monday opted not to override a veto of similar legislation to curb a governor’s emergency powers.

Supporters of the measures said the governor has too much power during emergencies. Opponents said the Legislature shouldn’t have emergency authority because it would be too slow to act during a time of crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic spurred the legislation, with lawmakers in Idaho and several other states taking aim at rules intended to stem the spread of the virus, like limiting gatherings and nonessential travel.

Idaho lawmakers were especially incensed that Little imposed a statewide stay-at-home order last spring that classified some workers as nonessential to try to reduce infections and deaths as hospital systems neared collapse.

About 185,000 Idaho residents have been infected with the virus, and more than 2,000 have died.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices

Latest News

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
New study suggest a single vaccine dose is enough for those previously infected with COVID-19
Powerball will continue in Idaho for at least another year
Lucky break: Idaho Powerball lives as global growth stalls
Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza. Home of the Garden of the Eden, had a groundbreaking ceremony ...
Popular truck stop off interstate 84 in Jerome County, has groundbreaking ceremony
From Learning to Leading: CSI Dental Assistant program
College of Southern Idaho program prepares students for in-demand dental career option