Idaho State cowgirl wins All-Around, Rookie of the Year

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Filer High School graduate has quickly made an impact on the Idaho State Rodeo team and the Rocky Mountain Region for that matter.

Haven Jones is the All-Around Champion and Rookie of the Year. She didn’t expect to dominate this early on in her collegiate career.

In the final standings, she placed second in barrel racing and goat tying and third in breakaway roping, qualifying for nationals.

The freshman helped her Bengals also win the NIRA Rocky Mountain Region title.

Their score of 4,774.82 was 1,300 higher than second place finisher, Utah State. Now she and three of her teammates prepare for the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

She credits her coach Kandee Wilson and father, Pete Jones for the unconditional support.

“He’s always gave me cattle, he’s always had goats for me, open chutes for me, he travels to every rodeo, always helps me saddle my horses he just does everything,” Jones said.

The College National Finals Rodeo will be held June 13-19 in Casper, Wyoming.

