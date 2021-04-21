Advertisement

Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital pleased with turnout for mass vaccination clinic

The hospital was happy with the turn out for the mass vaccination clinic.
The hospital was happy with the turn out for the mass vaccination clinic.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital held a mass vaccination clinic on April 21.

The goal of holding a mass vaccination clinic was to make the process as easy as possible for the community.

“We’ve opened it up, so no appointments required,” said Lara Delong, a registered nurse at the hospital. “We are trying to decrease as many barriers as there are, as we can, to help our community be safe and become vaccinated.

Anyone in Idaho was able to come to the clinic for either their first or second dose. They started the day with 500 vaccines available.

“It’s so important that people get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, and to hopefully bring an end to this pandemic,” said Delong. “We rely on herd immunity, which means that it’s important for me to get it, and for everyone else to get it for those who can’t get it, and to protect those in our community who would be more greatly affected by the virus should they contract it.”

Everyone’s reasoning for coming to the clinic was different.

“I’m excited because with my health problems, I would rather have the shot than have COVID-19, anyday,” said Tonya Clark a Heyburn resident.

“I guess it would be nice not wearing a mask everywhere I go,” said Koby Precott, a Burley resident.

No matter the motivation, cassia regional hospital is excited to see people come out to take a step back to normal.

“Sometimes when you put these events on, you are never sure who is going to show up, but we are so happy and overwhelmed by the support we have had so far,” said Delong.

They will be holding another mass vaccination clinic on May 12. from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children missing, last seen in Emmett. (Photos of the children provided by Gem County...
Police believe body found is missing 8-year-old girl
Photo credit: Unega Mountain Dog Rescue
28 Great Pyrenees rescued from “horror film-like” property in Buhl
A fatal crash in Caldwell claimed the life of an Oregon man.
ISP searching for witnesses in fatal crash
Downtown Emmett
Update: Emmett residents react to news of an eight-year-old girl being found dead
Houses are seen in this file photo (KMVT)
Idaho: Income not keeping up with rising home prices

Latest News

New telephone Medicare scam on the rise in Idaho
New scam targets Idaho seniors
Travelers’ Oasis Truck Plaza. Home of the Garden of the Eden, had a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Popular truck stop off interstate 84 in Jerome County, has groundbreaking ceremony
House voted to override GOP Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a measure seeking to curb a governor’s...
House overrides Idaho governor’s veto on emergency powers
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
New study suggest a single vaccine dose is enough for those previously infected with COVID-19