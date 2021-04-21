Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital pleased with turnout for mass vaccination clinic

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital held a mass vaccination clinic on April 21.

The goal of holding a mass vaccination clinic was to make the process as easy as possible for the community.

“We’ve opened it up, so no appointments required,” said Lara Delong, a registered nurse at the hospital. “We are trying to decrease as many barriers as there are, as we can, to help our community be safe and become vaccinated.

Anyone in Idaho was able to come to the clinic for either their first or second dose. They started the day with 500 vaccines available.

“It’s so important that people get vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus, and to hopefully bring an end to this pandemic,” said Delong. “We rely on herd immunity, which means that it’s important for me to get it, and for everyone else to get it for those who can’t get it, and to protect those in our community who would be more greatly affected by the virus should they contract it.”

Everyone’s reasoning for coming to the clinic was different.

“I’m excited because with my health problems, I would rather have the shot than have COVID-19, anyday,” said Tonya Clark a Heyburn resident.

“I guess it would be nice not wearing a mask everywhere I go,” said Koby Precott, a Burley resident.

No matter the motivation, cassia regional hospital is excited to see people come out to take a step back to normal.

“Sometimes when you put these events on, you are never sure who is going to show up, but we are so happy and overwhelmed by the support we have had so far,” said Delong.

They will be holding another mass vaccination clinic on May 12. from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

