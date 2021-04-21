Advertisement

Lucky break: Idaho Powerball lives as global growth stalls

Powerball will continue in Idaho for at least another year
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Powerball will continue in Idaho for at least another year despite an attempt by lawmakers to end the game in August over fears of foreign participation.

Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson told a House committee on Wednesday that negotiations to add Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022 to Powerball had broken down and won’t happen until at least next year. That means Powerball in Idaho will continue past what had been expected to be an August end date.

Idaho lawmakers in March decided to withdraw Idaho from Powerball out of concern foreign leaders might use revenue generated from state coffers to back causes they oppose, like gun control.

