Magic Valley teams win Jerome Invitational; local roundup

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With wind gusts reaching the 50-mile per hour range, golfers had to brave difficult conditions Monday at the Jerome Invite, held at the Jerome Country Club.

But the show must go on.

Derek Lekkerkerk, playing below the trees, sends it towards the hole and then plays the short game. The Bruin would finish third overall, with a score of 79.

Many schools were represented, including Canyon Ridge and Minico. In the end, it was Twin Falls on top with a 317, followed by Bishop Kelly at 328.

Locally, Braden Anderson won the meet for the Bruins with a score of 76, while Jerome’s Vinny Di Lucca placed eighth, tying with Parker Edwards of Wood River and Mason Swafford from Twin Falls scored an 81.

In girls golf, Reece Garey of Kimberly posted the best score of the day with an 83. She helped the Lady Bulldogs to take second overall.

Mack Miller of Jerome came in fifth. Minico’s Dallis Shockey placed sixth, while Ava Schroeder and Remi Pedersen of Twin Falls took seventh and ninth respectively.

OTHER RESULTS:

Valley High School hosted a golf tourney at 93 Golf Ranch. For boys, Dietrich’s Jett Shaw had the best outing on the day with an 83. Gooding’s Braden Brown took second, coming in at 89. Cooper Pavkov placed third with a 90. The Declo boys won the meet with a score of 367, while Gooding finished in second at 393. For the girls, Valley’s Jocee Buschhorn placed first with a 99. Jaeli Garrard of Declo took second, scoring a 100. Madyn Black from Valley finished with a 103 to finish in the third. The Vikings won the meet, scoring a 439. Declo took second with a 468.

BASEBALL:

Kimberly 9, Filer 3: Brennan Chappell pitched three innings for the Bulldogs, striking out five. Chase Rose paced the Wildcats with four hits. Logan McMurdie led Kimberly with two hits and one RBIs.

Kimberly 11, Filer 0: Jackson Cummins pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out nine. Dylan Holmes paced the Wildcats with two hits.

SOFTBALL

Filer 15, Kimberly 0 (4) The Wildcats’ McCarty Stoddard pitched a complete game, striking out seven. Kamrin Barnes had two hits and just as many RBIs. The Bulldogs committed eight errors in the loss.

Filer 11, Kimberly 6: The Wildcats’ Sami Taylor pitched a complete game, striking out 13. P. Lyman went a full game, striking out four for the Bulldogs. Nikaela Higley paced the Wildcats with two RBIs. E. Hanchey led Kimberly with a pair of hits.

Gooding 15, Wendell 0 (3) Alx Roe paced the Senators with three hits and just as many RBIs. M. Durham had two hits and just as many RBIs.

